AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (NYSEARCA:GK) Shares Down 2.7%

AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (NYSEARCA:GK) shares were down 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.80 and last traded at $23.80. Approximately 17,484 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 15,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.06.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.