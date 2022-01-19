Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Stock Price Up 4%

Shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) rose 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2,120.60 and last traded at $2,077.41. Approximately 90 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,997.34.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,000.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,601.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,813.77.

Adyen NV engages in the provision of payments platform business. Its products include online payments, point of sale, marketplaces, and unified commerce. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Pieter van der Does and Arnout Schuijff in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

