Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the December 15th total of 3,580,000 shares. Approximately 16.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 840,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Shares of AMTX opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $318.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of -0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average of $14.11. Aemetis has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $27.44.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aemetis will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Francis P. Barton sold 9,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $199,572.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 9,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $220,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,695 shares of company stock worth $678,722 in the last three months. 14.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Aemetis by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Aemetis by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Aemetis by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Aemetis by 184.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Aemetis by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

