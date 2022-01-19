AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the December 15th total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AER. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in AerCap by 89.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in AerCap by 70.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 9,602 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in AerCap in the second quarter valued at about $7,027,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of AerCap by 82.9% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of AerCap by 543.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares during the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.88.

NYSE AER opened at $67.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. AerCap has a 1 year low of $37.29 and a 1 year high of $71.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.60.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.78. AerCap had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AerCap will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

