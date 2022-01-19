Aergo Market Capitalization Achieves $78.86 Million (AERGO)

Aergo (CURRENCY:AERGO) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. During the last week, Aergo has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. Aergo has a total market capitalization of $78.86 million and approximately $7.37 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aergo coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000520 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004885 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00052051 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Aergo

Aergo (AERGO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,662,199 coins. Aergo’s official message board is medium.com/aergo . The official website for Aergo is www.aergo.io . Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO’s platform seeks to enable enterprises and developers to easily design, build and deploy their own blockchain applications within the cloud. The platform aims to offer the possibility for creators to tailor their blockchain and applications to their needs, by giving them the choice to run across either a public or private network. AERGO Token is an Ethereum-based token created to operate on the AERGO platform. It aims to serve a multitude of different functions. The AERGO Token is broadly speaking intended to be the medium of exchange within the AERGO ecosystem. “

