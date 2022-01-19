Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Short Interest Update

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the December 15th total of 4,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:AERI opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $21.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.97. The firm has a market cap of $354.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.10). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 159.85% and a negative return on equity of 1,531.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,349,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,639,000 after buying an additional 98,928 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,799,000 after purchasing an additional 690,649 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,394,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,350,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,616,000 after purchasing an additional 436,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,254,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,506 shares during the last quarter.

AERI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

