Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Short Interest Update

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the December 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director Howard G. Roberts bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $30,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman purchased 1,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $27,431.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 14,929 shares of company stock worth $221,702 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Affinity Bancshares by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Affinity Bancshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 316,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Affinity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. 15.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Affinity Bancshares stock opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.28. Affinity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter.

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

