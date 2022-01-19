Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Investment analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Shares of AFRM stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $64.30. 9,065,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,206,607. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.58 and a 200-day moving average of $103.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Affirm has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $176.65.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $269.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.75 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Affirm will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total transaction of $17,698,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total transaction of $1,801,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 179,768 shares of company stock valued at $26,645,962. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Affirm by 898.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. 40.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

