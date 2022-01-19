Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 927,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,751 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.40% of Agenus worth $4,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,641,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,903,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,145,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,291 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,636,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 341.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,284,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 993,231 shares during the last quarter. 46.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Agenus news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $118,357.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Agenus stock opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $729.40 million, a PE ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Agenus Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $6.79.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $252.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agenus Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGEN shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

