Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Shares Bought by Must Asset Management Inc.

Must Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 736,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498,926 shares during the quarter. Agora accounts for about 13.0% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Must Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Agora worth $20,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Agora in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Agora by 397.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Agora in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Agora during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Agora during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. 53.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on API shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Agora in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agora has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ API opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. Agora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.42 and a twelve month high of $114.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -23.53 and a beta of -0.28.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $45.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.64 million. Agora had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts expect that Agora, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

