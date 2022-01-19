Aidos Kuneen (ADK) Trading 2% Higher This Week

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded 2% higher against the dollar. Aidos Kuneen has a total market cap of $11.11 million and approximately $254,445.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,877.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,126.56 or 0.07465887 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.55 or 0.00328461 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $371.95 or 0.00888188 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00076106 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00010224 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $205.47 or 0.00490639 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.53 or 0.00263933 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

Aidos Kuneen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using U.S. dollars.

