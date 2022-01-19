Ain Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AINPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ain Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AINPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 327,000 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the December 15th total of 259,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AINPF opened at $64.70 on Wednesday. AIN has a twelve month low of $56.70 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.70 and its 200-day moving average is $64.70.

AIN Company Profile

Ain Holdings Inc engages in the dispensing pharmacy, and drug and cosmetic store businesses primarily in Japan. The company's Dispensing Pharmacy segment operates dispensing pharmacies; sells generic drugs; and provides staff dispatching and introduction services, as well as consulting services.

