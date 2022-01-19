Air Canada (TSE:AC) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.24

Air Canada (TSE:AC)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$22.24 and traded as high as C$23.32. Air Canada shares last traded at C$22.98, with a volume of 2,240,620 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Air Canada from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$22.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11,504.83.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.46) by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.84 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post -1.0308925 EPS for the current year.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Chris Isford sold 11,500 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.50, for a total transaction of C$304,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,595 shares in the company, valued at C$678,267.50.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

