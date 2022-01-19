AirBoss of America (BOS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

AirBoss of America (TSE: BOS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/6/2022 – AirBoss of America had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$51.00 to C$58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2022 – AirBoss of America had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$49.00 to C$53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2022 – AirBoss of America had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$53.00 to C$54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2022 – AirBoss of America had its price target raised by analysts at Pi Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

TSE BOS opened at C$42.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 3.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$41.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$38.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 20.19. AirBoss of America Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$16.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.00.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$141.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$139.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

