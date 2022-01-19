Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Short Interest Update

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 299,500 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the December 15th total of 241,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Airgain in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Airgain in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Get Airgain alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.24 million, a PE ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.07. Airgain has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.35.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $15.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James K. Sims acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $57,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James K. Sims purchased 9,701 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $162,231. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Airgain by 3.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after buying an additional 16,649 shares in the last quarter. North Run Capital LP boosted its stake in Airgain by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 468,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,650,000 after purchasing an additional 198,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Airgain by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 324,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Airgain by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 278,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Airgain by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 17,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.