Akumin (TSE:AKU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.90

Shares of Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.90 and last traded at C$1.98, with a volume of 17400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.00.

AKU has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Akumin in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$7.50 target price on shares of Akumin in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Akumin alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.83. The firm has a market cap of C$171.82 million and a P/E ratio of -8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 392.47.

Akumin (TSE:AKU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$136.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$135.47 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akumin Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

About Akumin (TSE:AKU)

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.