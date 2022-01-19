Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Stock Price Up 6%

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) rose 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.09 and last traded at $7.05. Approximately 170,686 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,721,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

AGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial lowered Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.61.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.67.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently -166.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after buying an additional 106,099 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 16.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 134,396 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 26.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 51.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 739,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 250,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 100.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.