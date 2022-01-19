Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Announces Earnings Results

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

NYSE:AA traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,712,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,355,416. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 2.45. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.62.

Alcoa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Alcoa news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alcoa from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alcoa from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.92.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

