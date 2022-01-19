Alerus Financial (ALRS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Alerus Financial to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $57.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.16 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 20.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect Alerus Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alerus Financial stock opened at $28.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.78. Alerus Financial has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $38.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 22.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Alerus Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Alerus Financial by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Alerus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Alerus Financial by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. 37.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

