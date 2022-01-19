Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $5,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 153.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARE opened at $207.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.37 and a 12 month high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The company had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.91%.

ARE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

