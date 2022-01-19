Algorand Price Tops $1.27 (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00003045 BTC on exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion and approximately $321.40 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Algorand has traded down 14% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.59 or 0.00200159 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00039788 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.38 or 0.00415146 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00069019 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00011162 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 6,920,540,326 coins and its circulating supply is 6,479,449,894 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

