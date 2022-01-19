Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $19.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Alkami Technology traded as low as $15.07 and last traded at $15.31, with a volume of 608461 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alkami Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Alkami Technology from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

In other news, CAO Kristy Ramundi sold 4,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $118,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Lynn Nelson sold 195,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $5,155,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 344,554 shares of company stock worth $8,897,561 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 43.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.44. The company has a current ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 million. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkami Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

