Alliance Fan Token Market Cap Hits $589,699.33 (ALL)

Alliance Fan Token (CURRENCY:ALL) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Alliance Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001411 BTC on major exchanges. Alliance Fan Token has a total market cap of $589,699.33 and $56,127.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alliance Fan Token has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00057732 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00063562 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,087.60 or 0.07397833 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,677.49 or 0.99858550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00066233 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007659 BTC.

Alliance Fan Token Profile

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.

Buying and Selling Alliance Fan Token

