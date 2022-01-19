Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 137,746 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,746 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.36% of Logitech International worth $52,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Logitech International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,836,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,821,000 after acquiring an additional 88,775 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 3.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,735,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,868,000 after purchasing an additional 53,274 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 63.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,066,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,908,000 after purchasing an additional 412,436 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter valued at about $119,873,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 183.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 527,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,902,000 after purchasing an additional 341,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Logitech International in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.86.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $80.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.86. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $76.70 and a 52 week high of $140.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.41.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

