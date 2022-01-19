Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 1,666,810 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 397.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,085,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,666,810 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 5.26% of NETSTREIT worth $49,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 3.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 84.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 47.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 29.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 57.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NETSTREIT stock opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.48. The company has a market capitalization of $918.11 million, a PE ratio of 136.29, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 0.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is presently 470.59%.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

