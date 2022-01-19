Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 26,740 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,740 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.25% of Enphase Energy worth $50,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after buying an additional 12,515 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,484,000 after buying an additional 61,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 9,974.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after buying an additional 28,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet cut Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $238.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.25.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $135.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.09 and its 200 day moving average is $187.29. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.88 and a twelve month high of $282.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 118.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $5,541,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 21,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total value of $4,028,881.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,932 shares of company stock worth $44,170,626 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

