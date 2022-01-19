Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 28,918 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,918 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of Zebra Technologies worth $53,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $393,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,748,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 17.3% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 112.2% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total transaction of $471,584.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $1,210,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,288 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,267. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBRA. UBS Group lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $588.43.

ZBRA opened at $516.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $380.64 and a 12 month high of $615.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $583.82 and a 200 day moving average of $561.91.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

