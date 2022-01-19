Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 515,441 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 909,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515,441 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.62% of Anaplan worth $55,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 127.5% in the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 96,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 54,249 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Anaplan by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,368,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,924,000 after acquiring an additional 103,722 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Anaplan by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,508,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,848,000 after acquiring an additional 21,632 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Anaplan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,199,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 725.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 399,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,287,000 after purchasing an additional 351,016 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $45.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.27. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $86.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.46 and a beta of 1.96.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO William Schuh sold 2,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $123,559.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $1,347,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,724 shares of company stock worth $7,773,367 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.32.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

