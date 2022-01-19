Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 82,551 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,551 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.24% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $55,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

NYSE MSM opened at $83.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.32. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.47 and a 12-month high of $96.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.06.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $848.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.81%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.57.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.