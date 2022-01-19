Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,607 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.07% of Microchip Technology worth $60,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $77,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the third quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 79,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 172,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,515,000 after purchasing an additional 25,703 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 42.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 113,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,456,000 after purchasing an additional 33,691 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 988.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 31,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 29,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $79.33 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.26. The company has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.232 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.22%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $156,976.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $82,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,438 in the last three months. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.66.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

