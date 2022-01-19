Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 11,250 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.29% of LivaNova worth $54,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,858,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in LivaNova by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,971,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,821,000 after acquiring an additional 329,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LivaNova by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,501,000 after acquiring an additional 265,238 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in LivaNova in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,287,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LivaNova by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 486,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,917,000 after acquiring an additional 190,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LIVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.83.

In other news, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total transaction of $58,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $85,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,428 shares of company stock worth $538,262. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $83.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.98. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $61.76 and a one year high of $93.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.90.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.23. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $253.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

