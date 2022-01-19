Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 22,184 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 538,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,184 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $61,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,692,000 after buying an additional 4,414,887 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $305,625,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,746,000 after buying an additional 1,985,085 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,313,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,500,000 after buying an additional 1,667,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,438,000 after buying an additional 1,610,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

AGG stock opened at $111.49 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.47 and a 12 month high of $117.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.93.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.