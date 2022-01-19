Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 3,745 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of ResMed worth $53,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 24,552.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ResMed by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in ResMed by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

RMD opened at $240.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.37 and a 52-week high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $255.58 and its 200-day moving average is $264.95.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. CLSA upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ResMed from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.50.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $2,174,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total value of $1,450,132.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,691 shares of company stock worth $10,330,553 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

