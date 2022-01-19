Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 794 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,663 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $52,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 258.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,770.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,621.23.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,054.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,406.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,453.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,005.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.