Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Position in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,717,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,068 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 6.74% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $52,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 248,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 56.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, CMO David E. Tryder sold 14,500 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $215,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HONE stock opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $788.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $15.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.75.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $54.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.45 million. Equities research analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

