Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,486 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 80,333 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.84% of EMCOR Group worth $51,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EME. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

NYSE EME opened at $120.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.20. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.36 and a fifty-two week high of $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

