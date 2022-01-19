Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 817,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,694 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $61,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,134,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,952,000 after purchasing an additional 912,328 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,205,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,169,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 761,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 698,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,769,000 after purchasing an additional 24,361 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV opened at $73.92 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.82.

