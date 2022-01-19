Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,283,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,854 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.33% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $58,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 65.0% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of FEZ stock opened at $46.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.93. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.38.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

