Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of Trane Technologies worth $56,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.31.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,331,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $178.43 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $137.98 and a 12-month high of $207.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.