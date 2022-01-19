Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of Hilton Worldwide worth $49,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $430,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $28,403,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 211,722 shares of company stock valued at $30,773,357. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $144.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1,111.69 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.73. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.57 and a 52-week high of $159.21.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

HLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bernstein Bank downgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $148.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.13.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

