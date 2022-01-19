Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,154,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,099 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.48% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $53,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on GLPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $137,130.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $107,553.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $44.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.31 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 107.20%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

