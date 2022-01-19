Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $49.97 Million Stock Position in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,857,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,728 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 3.49% of Treace Medical Concepts worth $49,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMCI. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,634,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,083,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,890,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,109,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TMCI shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Treace Medical Concepts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, SVP Sean F. Scanlan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $538,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James T. Treace sold 16,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $253,068.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 521,558 shares of company stock worth $9,500,495.

Shares of TMCI opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.66, a current ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $37.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.65.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.06 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

