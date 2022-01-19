Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $61.51 Million Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Prudential Financial worth $61,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,576,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,525,000 after buying an additional 8,571 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1,489.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 345,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,436,000 after buying an additional 104,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $6,102,791.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,401 shares of company stock valued at $16,824,041. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.85.

NYSE PRU opened at $115.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.63. The firm has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.27 and a 12-month high of $117.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

