Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 447,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,810 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of Yum! Brands worth $54,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 222.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

YUM stock opened at $126.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.18 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.94.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 38.54%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. MKM Partners upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.42.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $177,644.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,525 shares of company stock worth $1,212,333 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

