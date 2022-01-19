Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 419,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,797 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.13% of Goosehead Insurance worth $63,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $93.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 245.95, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.83. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $78.86 and a 52-week high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.00.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $104,250.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 15,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.55, for a total value of $2,243,709.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,486 shares of company stock worth $24,585,573 in the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

