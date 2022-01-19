Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,279,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 263,986 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 6.44% of Dril-Quip worth $57,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 14.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,095,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,051,000 after purchasing an additional 134,700 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 84,181.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Dril-Quip in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,767,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DRQ shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

NYSE:DRQ opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $40.62. The company has a market cap of $897.04 million, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.16.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.21). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 5,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $119,553.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $28,206.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,822 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,812. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

