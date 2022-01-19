Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 332 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Cintas worth $50,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Cintas by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 40,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 738,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,132,000 after acquiring an additional 12,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Argus raised their price objective on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $391.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $314.62 and a 12-month high of $461.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

