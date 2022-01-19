Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 491,161 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,769,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 491,161 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 4.86% of A10 Networks worth $50,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in A10 Networks by 58.1% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 123,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 45,494 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in A10 Networks by 2.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 295,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 7,958 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in A10 Networks during the second quarter valued at $478,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in A10 Networks by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after buying an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in A10 Networks by 150,070.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,017 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 15,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 14,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $254,349.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian Becker sold 4,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $62,753.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,618,304 shares of company stock valued at $40,969,988 in the last ninety days. 23.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATEN stock opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $19.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.05.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $65.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is currently 4.35%.

Separately, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

