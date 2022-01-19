Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 492,918 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 141.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 841,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 492,918 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Snap worth $62,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 579.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Snap by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap stock opened at $35.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 1.07. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $13,902,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $256,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,390,015 shares of company stock valued at $75,561,772 over the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNAP. Cowen downgraded Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. cut their target price on Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Snap from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities cut their target price on Snap from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.01.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

