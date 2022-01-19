Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Position in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,570,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,329,899 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.60% of Oatly Group worth $53,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OTLY. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at about $780,592,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at about $184,034,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at about $175,955,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at about $143,690,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at about $113,883,000. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OTLY opened at 7.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 8.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of 13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Oatly Group AB has a 1-year low of 6.90 and a 1-year high of 29.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10 by 0.03. The business had revenue of 171.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 185.98 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

OTLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $7.80 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 19.71.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

